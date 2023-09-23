Vardy fires Leicester to Championship summit

Leicester climbed to the top of the Championship as Jamie Vardy clinched a 1-0 win against Bristol City on Saturday.

Vardy converted a 67th minute penalty at the King Power Stadium after Kal Naismith fouled Wilfred Ndidi.

The former England striker’s goal ruined Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson’s first return to Leicester since leaving the club in 2015.

Pearson signed Vardy for Leicester 11 years ago from Fleetwood, setting in motion a remarkable career that saw the star win the Premier League and FA Cup with the Foxes.

Vardy’s predatory instincts in the penalty area will be crucial for Leicester as they aim to bounce back after last season’s relegation from the Premier League.

Leicester replaced Preston at the top of the table after North End’s winning streak came to a halt with a 1-1 draw at Rotherham.

Preston had won their last six but were held by the Millers, with former North End man Jordan Hugill netting for the home side.

Liam Lindsay equalised just before half-time from Robbie Brady’s whipped delivery.

Ipswich moved into second place after Australia midfielder Massimo Luongo scored the decisive late goal in a 4-3 victory over Blackburn at Portman Road.

Michael Carrick’s Middlesbrough escaped the foot of the table after coming from behind to beat Southampton 2-1 at the Riverside Stadium.

Sheffield Wednesday fans turned on manager Xisco Munoz after a 3-0 loss at fellow strugglers Swansea left them rock bottom.

Goals by Jamal Lowe, Jerry Yates and Charlie Patino ensured an eighth league game without a win for Wednesday, who were promoted from the third tier last term.

Plymouth forward Morgan Whittaker scored his first Championship hat-trick as Argyle enjoyed a stunning 6-2 rout of Norwich at Home Park.

Dan Scarr, Finn Azaz and Luke Cundle also netted for the hosts, with Adam Idah’s second-half brace no consolation for Norwich.

Second-half goals from Joel Piroe, Sam Byram and Jaidon Anthony earned Leeds a 3-0 win over Watford at Elland Road.

West Bromwich Albion and Millwall played out a 0-0 draw at the Hawthorns, with Lions midfielder Zian Flemming’s first half penalty saved by Alex Palmer.