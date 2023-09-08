Uzodimma commissions New General Hospital in Ohaji Egbema

In a step towards improving Healthcare infrastructure in the oil-producing region, the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma has commissioned a general hospital in Umuokanne, Ohaji-Egbema.

The Governor disclosed that the Government went into partnership with the church for proper staffing and management of the hospital.

He stated that the Shared Prosperity government is determined to change the narrative in the oil-producing areas of Imo State through the prudent deployment of the 13% derivation meant for oil-bearing communities as provided for under the 1999 constitution.

Speaking with the press, the Managing Director and CEO of ISOPADEC, Chief Charles Orie poured encomia on the Governor for his backing in making the work of the management seamless.

In his welcome address, the Chairman of the Board of ISOPADEC, HRH Eze Professor Dele Amuzienwa Odigbo disclosed that building the new hospital was intended to provide affordable healthcare facilities for both preventive and curative medical services to the host communities.