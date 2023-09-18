UNSC: Germany deserves permanent seat — Envoy

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Germany’s Consul General to Nigeria, Weert Börner has solicited support from Nigeria and other African countries towards realising a permanent seat for the country on the United Nation’s Security Council.

Speaking at an International Colloquium, tagged 50 Years of Germany in the United Nations, organised by the Centre for Black Culture and International Understanding in Osogbo on Monday, he said Germany is the second largest financier of the organisation after the United States of America.

He added that Germany had pursued a balanced economic and trade policy between the North and the South since it became a member of the UN five decades ago.

“It imperative that Nigeria and Africa as a whole support a call that Germany should be made one of the permanent members of the United Nations Security Council being the second largest contributor in terms of budget.

“Germany leads the crusade for restitution and returns of looted African artefacts and has also been involved in ensuring mutual cultural exchange between it and African countries in the past 50 years.

“The relationship between Nigeria and Germany in the area of culture, we have been one of the major patrons of African culture and art over the years and we’ve supported Nigeria in some areas through institutions like the Center for Black Culture and International Understanding, there is a centre in Germany now named Iwalewa House at a University of Bayreuth to show the extent of mutual respect that exists between us.

“Also on education, we have been the major institutional models of scholarship awards in which Africans have benefited through various German foundations. Similarly, during the COVID-19 pandemic, we have the largest shipment of vaccines to the continent”, he said.

Speaking, the Director of the Centre, Professor Siyan Oyeweso said Germany has done well as a member of the United Nations Organisation as a member, saying, “We are celebrating it because this centre itself can be described as the German Cultural Centre in Nigeria. A UNESCO Category II in Nigeria.

“Part of the issues at the front burner of Germany in 2025 and 2027 is to become a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council in such a manner that other disadvantaged countries can also have a voice in the United Nations”, he added.

Other speakers at the event include; Professor Femi Mimiko, Professor Aderemi Ajala, and Professor Olutayo Adesina among other prominent scholars.