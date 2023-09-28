Unknown armed men abduct Benue ex-Education Secretary

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Unknown armed men have reportedly abducted the former Education Secretary of Ogbadibo Local Government Area of Benue State, Mr. Sunday Ajeh and whisked him away to an unknown destination.

It was gathered that Mr. Ajeh was waylaid Wednesday evening while driiving back home after attending the burial ceremony of one of his colleagues at nearby Ipole Otukpa village.

According to the source, ” we learnt thst the armed men stopped him after barricading the road at Agada Hill just a stone throw from Adum Oko village in the Orokam axis of the LGA.

“They took him away and abandoned his vehicle at the roadside. People only discovered that he had been kidnapped when they saw his abandoned car and the manner it was abandoned without any trace of him.

“Though an alarm was immediately raised and the youths of the area embarked on a search for him, as we speak no one knows who took him and where they took him to.

“Even as we speak, his abductors have not established contact with his family; no one knows the motive of those who kidnapped him and they have also not demanded for ransom from his family members.

“Though the matter has been reported to the police, we gathered that some youths of the area are still combing the bushes in order to locate and possible rescue him.”

The Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent, SP, Catherine Anene said she was yet to receive details of the incident.

Recall that the Ogbadibo axis of the state has in recent time became a flashpoint for the abduction of commuters and travelers by armed men who usually takeover major roads in that axis in broad daylight and kidnap their victims for ransom.