Uniosun multi-billion naira teaching hospital 97 percent completed – VC

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Vice Chancellor, Osun State University, Professor Clement Adebooye has disclosed that the institution’s multi-billion naira teaching hospital is almost completed.

The teaching hospital worth N34 billion, according to the Vice Chancellor, was donated to the University by its Chancellor, Foluso Alakija and her family to contribute to quality teaching and learning, as well as help humanity in general.

Addressing newsmen at the University Campus in Osogbo, ahead of its 12th and 13th convocation ceremony, Professor Adebooye said the University is not just poised to be among top ten Universities in Nigeria, but also prepared to offer the best education to the nation’s teeming youthful population.

His words: “Our multi-billion naira teaching hospital, donated to the University by the Chancellor, Dr Modupe Alakija and her family is 97 percent completed. The Chancellor will be here herself and tell the world the next line of action regarding the hospital, but it is 97 percent done.

“As a University, we are poised to take the continental lead in academic excellence and global visibility for relevance and impact. We want to be among the top 10 Universities in Nigeria and emerge among the top 25 in Africa by 2026. We know the various requirements for these and we are pursuing them vigorously.

“We assure Nigerians of our concerted and unselfish efforts to leave our thronging youths the greatest education possible in a setting that is supportive of learning and of the highest imaginable caliber”.

On the school’s number of graduates, he said a total of 4,210 students would be convocating out of which 89 bagged first class honour, 1,326 bagged second class honour (Upper Division), 1,818 bagged Second class honour (Lower Division), 470 bagged Third class honour and only 5 graduated with pass.