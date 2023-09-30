UNILAG shifts resumption date for students

The Management of the University of Lagos has announced Oct. 30 as the new resumption date for academic activities for the 2023/2024 academic session.

The new date is contained in a statement by Mrs Adejoke Alaga-Ibraheem, Head, Communication Unit of the institution, issued to newsmen on Saturday night in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the university had earlier scheduled its resumption for the session for both the new and returning students for Oct. 3.According to the statement, the shift in date is to allow for the completion of renovation works in all the halls of residence and the classrooms.

This, it said, was being done in a bid to create a more conducive teaching and learning environment.“Management of the University of Lagos wishes to announce that Monday, Oct. 30, has now been fixed as the official commencement date for academic activities for the 2023/2024 academic session.

“Students, both newly admitted and returning, parents, guardians and the general public are to take note,” Alaga-Ibraheem stated