UNGA: Development partners explore financing options for Implementation of SDG in Nigeria

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

Stakeholders, including key development partners in Nigeria and the African continent at the weekend, held a high-level Global Executive Investment and Grants Intervention Roundtable on the financing options for the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs in Nigeria.

The programme which was held on the margins of the 78th United Nations General Assembly, UNGA, at the Nigerian Mission House, New York, was organised by Merited Negotiating Consulting firm in conjunction with Strategic Groups, United States of America (USA), a limited liability company (LLC).

The programme is taking the advantage of the presence of Heads of State and Government, country delegations to UNGA, development partners and top executives of leading international institutions and multilateral development banks to engage with African Government Officials and Business Executives for the envisaged partnerships.

Participants deliberated on funding options for meeting the targets outlined in the Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs.

The meeting’s thrust was on ways for generating resources for financing the Sustainable Development Goals in Africa.

Declaring the event open, Amb. (Prof.) Tijjani Muhammad Bande, Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the United Nations, noted that the initiative would provide an enabling environment for substantiated investors.

Amb. Bande, who appreciated the organiser, particularly the investors and the US Government officials for providing an enabling environment for substantiated investors, also used the opportunity to explain the Ease of Doing Business in Nigeria.

In his welcome address, a former Congressman, Chairman, House Committee on Agriculture and Foreign Affairs, as well as Chairman, of the Asia Pacific Sub-Committee, Hon. Ted Scott Yoho, stated that investors are ready to invest in Nigeria because of the country’s huge opportunities and high level of human capital development indexes.

He further explained that Nigeria needs to tap into global intervention grants.

On his part, Prof. Dave Brat, another ex-Congressman and Chairman, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Forum, USA, said he was ready to partner with Merited Negotiating Consulting Firm

to source various investments on “Agriculture, Mining, Marine, Aviation, Renewable Energy, and Human Capital Developments”.

Prof. Brat, who was the Congress Chairman on of Budget and Education Committee and Vice- President, Engagements and Public Relations, Liberty University, Chairman, said he is ready to partner with Merited Negotiating Consulting Firm and Strategic Group USA LLC to source various investments opportunities.

The Executive Vice – Chairman, Merited Negotiating Kunle Yusuff, on a Zoom call with journalists said the event has opened various business opportunities and access to intervention grants for governments and Private investors.

He also said the programme aimed at galvanising developmental partners and donor agencies for projects and programmes fundings for Non- Government Organizations in Nigeria.

In his remarks, the CEO, Strategic Groups USA LCC, said for many years, he had been searching for an opportunity to bring serious investors who are interested in investing in Nigeria together.

While describing the event as a dream come through, he thanked Kunle Yusuff, for initiating such event which has become a yearly programme.

The strategic meeting was attended by many investors from various countries, Kanti Pandya, President, Satnaam Development and Contracting Group SDCG LLC, Simon Vandi, Managing Partner, Manhattan Global Investments, Hon. Stanley L. Straughter and Board Chairman, African- America- Caribbean Business Council, Dr. Vincent OgoChukwu Okpala.

Others were, CEO, Green Yelwa LLC, Dr Lorie Khatod, Global Strategic Legislative Consultant, Mark Harris, CEO, Business Advisors 360, Maria Fox, CEO, Synergistic Media Development, Otunba Dele Kelvin Oye, The President, National Association of Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, Mrs Chiu Lin Wang, CEO, Phoenix Group, Phil Ostrowski, Managing Partner, Manhattan Global Investments and State Delegations from Delta and Zamfara State.