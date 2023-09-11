UAE lifts visa ban on Nigeria after Tinubu’s parley with President Al Nahyan

… Emirates, Etihad airlines to resume flight in Nigeria

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

THE United Arab Emirates, UAE, on Monday, lifted the visa ban placed against Nigerian travelers after the meeting between President Bola Tinubu and the UAE President, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in Abu Dhabi.

Another landmark agreement at the meeting between the two leaders was the immediate resumption of flight schedules of both Etihad Airlines and Emirates Airlines into and out of Nigeria, without any further delay.

The agreement was made known via a statement issued by the Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale.

According to the statement, “As negotiated between the two Heads of State, this immediate restoration of flight activity, through these two airlines and between the two countries, does not involve any immediate payment by the Nigerian government.

“In recognition of President Tinubu’s economic development diplomacy drive and proposals today presented by President Tinubu to his counterpart, an agreed framework has been established, which will involve several billions of U.S. dollars worth of new investments into the Nigerian economy across multiple sectors, including defense, agriculture and others, by the investment arms of the Government of the United Arab Emirates.

“Additionally, President Tinubu is pleased to have successfully negotiated a joint, new foreign exchange liquidity programme between the two governments, which will be announced in detail in the coming weeks.

“In conclusion, the President wishes to commend the UAE President, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for his unalloyed friendship and his determined effort to join hands with him to fully normalize and reset to excellence, the standard of relations between the two important countries.”