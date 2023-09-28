Two dead in Netherlands’ twin shootings

A gunman who killed two people in twin shootings in the city of Rotterdam, the Netherlands, has been arrested.

The 32-year-old attacker opened fire in a home before setting it ablaze, then stormed the city’s Erasmus Medical Center on Thursday, BBC said.

The report said the assailant was a student at Erasmus University, which is affiliated with the hospital.

A 29-year-old woman was killed in the first shooting, while her 14-year-old daughter was seriously injured. A male lecturer, 46, was shot dead at the hospital.

While footage has emerged showing a man in camouflaged clothing being taken from the hospital building in handcuffs, the motives for the attack were not immediately known.

Reacting to the shootings, Rotterdam Mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb said “We have been shocked by a horrible incident.”

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte wrote also in a post on social media: “My thoughts go out to the victims of the violence, their loved ones and to all the people who have been in great fear.”

At a news briefing after Thursday’s shooting, Rotterdam police officers said the gunman – who has not been publicly named – was known to them. He was convicted of animal cruelty two years ago.

According to BBC, the police said there were no indications of a second gunman.

As the shooting started at the medical centre, employees were seen running out of the building with patients, some of them on stretchers.

Signs were seen taped to two hospital windows reading: “Room 32. We can’t get out!”

One medical student told RTL Nieuws website: “First there was a shooting on the fourth floor. Four or five shots were fired. Then a Molotov cocktail was thrown into the education centre.”

Elite police units – including snipers – stormed the hospital, and helicopters were seen hovering over the hospital building.

Before his arrest, the police said the dark-haired tall suspect in combat gear may have been on a motorcycle, and was carrying a backpack, headphones and a handgun.