Tunde Bakare faults Mohbad for associating with evil men 

The General Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare has said the popular late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba widely known as Mohbad pitched his tent with evil people during his time.

According to the pastor, Mohbad did not know his life would be brief on earth as he was busy “drinking and smoking” and “reaped the reward of his unpleasant lifestyle while alive”.

Bakare said these while speaking at the 2nd an­niversary of The Envoy Nation, a United Kingdom-based church, on Sunday.

The Nigerian music industry was thrown into mourning when Mohbad died on September 12.

He was buried the next day in the Ikorodu area of Lagos, but the circumstance surrounding his death has continued to generate controversies on social media.

Speaking about him, Bakare raised questions on the life Mohbad lived, asking rhetorically, “Is Mohbad a good name?”

“My wife and I listened to a tape last night on MohBad. How many of you know Mohbad? The Nigerian artiste who died at 27? Mohbad,” Bakare asked.

“When he was drinking and smoking and associating with evil men, he did not know that the harvest would come so soon and that he would soon be cut down at the prime of youth.

“I am not blaming him, I am just telling you. Is Mohbad a good name? Mohbad.”

The Lagos State Police Command has exhumed Mohbad’s corpse and conducted an autopsy on him to investigate the cause of his demise.

Last week, thousands of protesters in Lagos, Delta, Ogun and some other parts of the country demanded justice for the late singer.

In Lagos, a candlelight procession was held for him in Lekki and Muri Okunola, the highbrow areas of the state.