TUC, RTEAN members take protest to Lagos Assembly

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Members of the Trade Union Congress, TUC, Lagos chapter, on Monday, stormed the Lagos State House of Assembly to protest over the September, 2022, suspension of activities of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria, RTEAN.

This came after Lagos State Government pleaded with the group to embrace dialogue rather than confrontation as the case is already in court.

The State Government has described the planned protest by TUC as a breach of Rule of Law. The state noted that: “it’s an attempt to arm-twist and intimidate the government, considering all the efforts being made to resolve the matter amicably.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, in an earlier statement, stressed that “there is no need for the protest.”

However, the aggrieved members stormed Lagos Assembly Complex, Alausa, Ikeja on Monday, displaying placards with various inscriptions.

They stormed the assembly complex in their large numbers, chanting solidarity songs.