Tribute: Ifidons celebrate Octogenarian Mom at 82

By Ayo Onikoyi

Last Thursday, September 21, 2023, the Ifidons gathered relations, friends and well wishers together at the Rim Hills Hotel to celebrate their mom, Mrs Josephine Adaeke Nkeonyeasua Theresa Ifidon who clocked 82 years the same day. For the past nine years, it has become an annual ritual for her children to celebrate her.

This year, they chose to make it more elaborate because according to them it is better to honour and celebrate her while she is still alive than in death. Of her five surviving children, Mrs. Hope Olohitare Nkenyeasua Izogie, Mr. Simon Usifo Uzogiamaka Ifidon, Mr. Ohiorenua Jude Ifidon, and Mrs Emmanuella Onosegbuan Evi-Parker, only Mr. Dominic Aigbovbioise Okeleke Chiedu Ifidon resides in Nigeria. The rest reside overseas.

To the children, outside the greatest of all and the one that never fails to be there for them, the Almighty God, mummy remains the most amazing person in their lives. According to them, she is a woman full of grace, love and compassion. They could not be more thankful for all she did to bring them up with all the virtues they share.

The celebration started mid-day with a special mass at Saint Anthony’s Catholic Church, Rufus Ebegba St, Jikwoyi, Abuja Municipal Area Council. The mass was officiated by His Lordship Reverend Dr Anslem Umoren, the Auxiliary Bishop of Abuja Archdiocese —- The officiating bishop took time to eulogise her for her Christian virtues which he described as worthy of emulation.

He further observed that the celebrant is a humanist who serves God and humanity selflessly. According to him, her life epitomises the true essence of Christianity. He admonished the congregants and guests who came to celebrate with the Ifidon’s to strive like the celebrant to impact lives because that is what pleases our creator.

Mrs Ifidon who is still looking strong and vibrant at 82 summed up her feelings of fulfilment this way, “l have always desired to live above self and be charitable to people who are in need of help and assistance, and secondly, to use my journey on earth to serve and work for God. I hope to accomplish these as l march on so that l will not be afraid to meet my maker when the time comes”.

She however did not fail to appreciate God for the kind of husband He gave her. Though he is late, she acknowledged that her late husband, Samuel Ehareoleodu Ifidon was a perfect partner who loved and adored her during his lifetime.

Mrs. Josephine Adaeke Theresa Ifidon who has since retired from the Edo State Civil Service as Chief Superintendent of Press had her primary and secondary educations in Jos and Kaduna in the Northern Region of the country before proceeding to the United Kingdom for her tertiary education in 1960.

She attended Woolwich Polytechnic, Norwood Technical College, London and from there to Ravensbourne College of Art and Design also in London where she studied printing designs and graphics – proceeding to work in Harrods, London and Rank Xerox between 1962 to 1972.