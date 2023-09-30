Tribunal sacks Osun PDP lawmaker

PDP and its colour flags

Orders re-run in 26 units of Ife-central state constituency in Osun

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

OSOGBO – The National and State Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Osogbo has ordered rerun in 26 polling units of Ife-central state constituency.

The tribunal, while nullifying the result announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, declaring Awoyeye Jeremiah of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, winner, said the election was not conducted in compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022 as amended, Regulations and Guidelines for the Conduct of Elections and the Manual for Election.

In a unanimous judgment delivered by the 3-man panel led by Honourable Justice V. O. Eboreime on Saturday, the court held that the commission erred in declaring Jeremiah winner.

The All Progressives Congress, APC, and its candidate for the Ife Central State Constituency, Adejobi Johnson had after the March 18 election, dragged the Respondents before the election tribunal and asked the court to nullify the declaration and return made by INEC.

After the judgment was pronounced, counsel to INEC and the Jeremiah Vilba Kintai, Naim Adekilekun, as well as that of the PDP, Nurudeen Kareem said the judgement would be appealed.

The other members of the panel were Justices Habibu Mika’ilu and Clara Kataps.