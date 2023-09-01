Transfer deadline day: Lenglet joins Aston Villa on loan from Barcelona

Aston Villa have announced the loan signing of French international Clément Lenglet from Barcelona.

The move is, however, subjected to a successful visa application.

The 28-year-old France international is returning to the Premier League after making 24 starts in 26 appearances last season for Tottenham.

Villa have been seeking cover at centre-back after Tyrone Mings suffered a serious knee injury in their opening day 5-1 defeat at Newcastle.

Lenglet has made 15 appearances for France since making his debut in 2019.