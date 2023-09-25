Transcorp champions environmental projects, promotes

By Peter Egwuatu

Transnational Corporation Plc (Transcorp), a listed diversified conglomerate with investments in the Power, Hospitality and Energy sectors, has embarked on an environmental Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) project.





The group recently launched an initiative aimed at sensitising schools across the country on proper waste management and recycling, fostering a greener and more sustainable future for Nigeria.





Employees from various Transcorp Companies in Nigeria – Transcorp Plc, Transcorp Hotels Plc, Transcorp Power Limited, Transafam Power Limited, and Transcorp Energy Limited participated in the project.





According to the group, the project is aligned with Transcorp’s Africapitalism philosophy, which is embedded in its vision to power positive change within the environment the group operates. In executing this environmental initiative, the Group has chosen to work through the leaders of tomorrow, by partnering with secondary schools, to instill a sense of environmental responsibility among the young generation, inspiring them to become champions of sustainable practices.





Speaking at the occasion, President/GCEO of Transcorp Group, Dr. Owen Omogiafo, expressed immense pride in the Group’s commitment to environmental stewardship.





“We firmly believe that sustainable development is a shared responsibility. Actively engaging with local schools and investing in educational initiatives, allows us to create a lasting positive impact on our environment and inspire the younger generation to adopt eco-friendly practices,” she stated.By Peter Egwuatu