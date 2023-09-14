Total darkness hits S/East as EEDC operations collapse

By Vincent Ujumadu

FOR the second time in two weeks, another round of total darkness has hit the South East following the collapse of operations of Enugu Electricity Distribution Company, EEDC.

Head of Corporate Communications of EEDC, Mr Emeka Ezeh in a press statement titled ‘Notice Of Total System Collapse’ said the incident happened at about 12:40am on Thursday.

The statement said: “The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC) wishes to inform her esteemed customers of a total system collapse which occurred at 12:40am today, 14th September,2023.

“This has resulted to the loss of supply currently being experienced across the network.

“Due to this development, all our interface TCN (Transmission Company of Nigeria) stations are out of supply, and we are unable to provide service to our customers in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo States.

“We are on standby awaiting detailed information of the collapse and restoration of supply from the National Control Centre (NCC), Osogbo.”