Tinubu sacks FIRS boss, Muhammad Nami

…Appoints Zacch Adedeji as new Chairman

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Bola Tinubu has sacked the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, Mr. Muhammad Nami.

The President also approved the appointment of his Special Adviser on Revenue Hon. Zacch Adedeji as the new Acting Executive Chairman of the FIRS.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale in Abuja, Thursday.

According to the statement, President Tinubu directed the erstwhile FIRS Chairman, Mr. Nami, to proceed on a three month of pre-retirement leave, as provisioned by Public Service Rule (PSR) 120243, with immediate effect, leading to his eventual retirement from service on December 8, 2023.

The statement said, “Hon. Zacch Adedeji is hereby appointed in acting capacity for a 90-day period before his subsequent confirmation as the substantive Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service for a term of four (4) years in the first instance.

“Hon. Zacch Adedeji is a first-class graduate in accounting from the Obafemi Awolowo University. He most recently served the nation as the Special Adviser to the President on Revenue, following meritorious service terms as the Oyo State Commissioner of Finance and as the Executive Secretary / CEO of the National Sugar Development Council (NSDC).

“By these directives of the President, the new appointment takes immediate effect.”