Tinubu hailed for re-appointing Oduwole

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

Nigerian investors have hailed President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the re-appointment of Dr. Jumoke Oduwole as the Special Adviser to the President on the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC).

Vanguard had, last week, reported that Oduwole was part of the 18 special advisers and senior special assistants approved by President Tinubu to actualise the agenda of the Federal Government across the different sectors of the economy.

Vanguard also reports that Dr. Oduwole’s portfolio has been expanded with the addition of Investment to her duties, which she will continue to discharge in the Office of the Vice President, Kashim Shettima.

Reacting, the investors and business stakeholders from different fields, said the decision is welcomed as a significant step towards enhancing the ease of doing business in Nigeria, adding that the appointment signals Tinubu’s commitment to continuity in enhancing the business environment in Nigeria.

They said that Oduwole, who served in the same position in the previous administration, has earned a reputation for her relentless efforts in streamlining government regulations and policies to create a more favorable business environment.

A prominent Kano-based business investor, Mohammed Abdulahi, said: “It shows Mr. President’s adherence to the principle of continuity considering Dr. Oduwole’s excellent performance.

“PEBEC was one of the shining lights of the previous administration. We all saw how active the Council was in addressing issues containing business and investment in this country.”

Another key investor and importer, Herbert Ibekwe, said: “Nigeria has become a better place for investment with state government and relevant agencies of the federal government competing to improve their activities to make the environment for business friendlier to investors.

“Which investors want to be trapped in bureaucracies in your country when other countries are offering a variety of incentives?” he asked, saying: “They will go to neighboring countries, and your country’s economy would be the worst for it.”

It was reported that during her tenure, among other exploits, Nigeria moved up an unprecedented 39 places in the World Bank’s Doing Business rankings and was twice recognized as a top ten reformed economy in three years.