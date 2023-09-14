Tinubu appoints Aliyu Ahmed as CEO Refugees Commission, IDPs

Tinubu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mr. Aliyu Tijani Ahmed as the new Federal Commissioner/Chief Executive Officer of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons, NCFRMI.

A statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale in Abuja on Thursday said Mr. Aliyu Tijani Ahmed is a recipient of Bachelors and Masters degrees in Sociology and has previously served the Nasarawa State Government as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG); Commissioner of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs; and as the Commissioner of Education.

According to the statement,”By this directive of the President, the appointment takes immediate effect.”