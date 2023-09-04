Three persons killed in cult clashes in Kwara

By Demola Akinyemi,

Three persons have been killed in a cult rivalry clash in Ilorin, Kwara state capital on Monday.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the incident occurred at the Idi-Ape, Gambari, Babooko and Surulere areas of Ilorin.

The State police command has therefore reinforced the clampdown on Motorcyclists and Tricycles riders to stop movement between 9pm and 6am daily in order to restore normalcy in the areas.

Spokesman of the command Ajayi Okasanmi who confirmed the development in a statement issued to journalists Monday evening also urged parents and guardians who reside in the affected areas to warn their wards not to allow themselves to be instruments to wreck havoc in the society.

The statement reads,”Kwara State Police Command wishes to assure the good people of Kwara State, especially residents of Idi-Ape, Gambari, Babooko and Surulere areas of the metropolis, that the command is doing all within its powers to put a stop to the recent activities of suspected cultists, which have resulted in the deaths of about three people equally believed to be members of opposing cult groups.

It added that “To this end, the command has commenced aggressive raids of black spots, stop and search, and a total clampdown on motorcycles and tricycles operating outside the time permitted by the law, which is between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. daily.

It stated that,”These measures are put in place to contain the activities of these deviants.

“Consequently, parents and guidance are advised to warn their children and wards to avoid areas that are prone to the activities of these groups and to also warn them to avoid being instruments of havoc in society.

“Anyone found committing any crime, regardless of its nomenclature, would be arrested and prosecuted.”the statement concluded.