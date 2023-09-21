The more we work, the less we earn must stop — Ajaero

This is an abridged version of the welcome address by President of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero, at the African Alliance of Trade Unions Executives’ meeting held recently in Abuja, Nigeria.

“The auspiciousness of our gathering this year comrades, is demonstrated by the events around us and the challenges that confront workers and the peoples of our great continent.

“As workers and as trade unions, we have provided and have continued to provide the alternative governance narrative and fresh perspectives on all socio-economic issues anchored on the innate desires and interests of the majority of the people of our continent.”It is that duty that we are called to continue to perform here today.

“It is our responsibility to create frameworks for the protection of workers from the continent against predatory global capital. “It is our duty to ensure that African nations are free from the onslaught and inexorable march of the forces of deprivation and emasculation. It is our historical duty to shape discourses both within and without the continent especially when we realise that the oppression which those that have seized the centre of global power have foisted on us started by their seizing and controlling the centres of global discourses.

“We must interrogate and query the forces that seek to determine the flow of global resources in favour of the West through the insidious and parasitic trade mechanisms and mostly through the influence of distorted global finance and Exchange rate mechanisms.

“We must interrogate the forces that have kept our nations perpetually divided and easily exploited. We must challenge the powers that have institutionalized the continuous exploitation of African labour and perpetuating the hemorrhaging of our human resources for the benefit of the West and to the detriment of the nations of Africa.

“It is our duty to question the various international mechanisms especially that of the United Nations that may have unfortunately lent themselves to the global forces of primitive and mindless accumulation.

“However, comrades, for us to effectively engage these forces, we must have to build internal capacities within the trade unions and deepen our networks continuously.

“Alliances like this create the needed opportunity for us to empower ourselves by exchanging ideas and sharing diverse experiences. These build confluences which increase learning and deepen knowledge thus strengthen us towards delivering benefits to workers and peoples of Africa.

“It is not an easy task. It is also not a one hundred meters dash but clearly a marathon. It is one consistent step at a time! Pushing back steadily, firmly and continuously remains the best way to go. This push back begins with us realizing that the people and workers of Africa depend on us.

“I, therefore, call on all of us too; let the push back begin!

“We must therefore more than ever before build greater resilience and patience focusing on the clear objective of creating greater opportunities for delivering equity and fairness to workers and peoples of Africa.

“Our duty remains to ensure that the vulnerable are protected and those at work do so within the ambit of the tenets of the Decent work Agenda.

“The unfortunate prevalence of poverty in Africa and among Africans has to be tackled; that about 70 percent of the poorest people in the world reside in Africa despite the continent being the treasure trove of the world is unacceptable; that the poverty capital of the world is here in our continent questions sane logic but its stark realities must spur us to work harder rather than discourage us.”