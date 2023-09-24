The Macallan launch lights up Abuja after Lagos’ experience

By Ayo Onikoyi

The Macallan’s legacy of crafting exceptional single-malt whiskies and providing whisky connoisseurs with luxurious experiences was once again showcased in Nigeria’s capital city, Abuja, this Friday. The momentous occasion was the unveiling of the renowned brand’s highly-coveted Double Cask 30 Years Old.

An exclusive class of whisky enthusiasts gathered at the prestigious Tar Tar in Abuja for a rare tasting experience of the oldest whisky in the Double Cask range. The high-end event comes a week after The Macallan launched its Sherry Oak 25 and 30 Years Old in Lagos.

The Double Cask 30 YO, an ultra-premium single malt matured for three decades in sherry-seasoned American and European oak casks, exemplifies The Macallan’s dedication to excellent whisky distillery. Its unique maturation process inspires its rich, complex flavour profile and notes of ginger and vanilla. On the palate, it offers a smooth melody of cinnamon, ginger, Madagascan vanilla, dried fruits and oak.

Among the distinguished whisky connoisseurs and prominent personalities to exclusively savour its taste were Business Partner, Paper Hospitality, Adegbe Ogbeh; Founder Africana Couture Nigeria, Charles Oronsaye; Edoro Abebe, Group CEO, The Vanilla Group; CEO, Zod International, Samer Zod, and many more.

While The Macallan has stood the test of time, with nearly two centuries of heritage, the unveiling of the Double Cask 30 YO whisky in Abuja underscores the brand’s commitment to setting new standards of whisky appreciation, and its efforts to expand its footprints in Nigeria.

The Double Cask 30 YO joins the brand’s M Collection, the Harmony Collection, and the Sherry Oak 25 & 30 YO in Nigeria’s thriving whisky market in the span of four months