Tekno created afrobeats – Comedian Koffi

Nigerian comedian, Koffi Idowu Nuel, popularly known as Koffi, has claimed that singer, Tekno created afrobeats.

According to Koffi, afrobeats could not transition into the Western world not until Tekno introduced “samples and bounces” to it.

He, however, said that Tekno didn’t get the recognition he deserve because he fell ill and didn’t utilise social media.

Koffi stated this in an interview with Galaxy TV.

“Tekno is the man that created afrobeats. Beat me, fight me, I will defend it to the core.

“Before afrobeats could crossed globally, everybody [artist] was just trying to find it [the appealing sound]. But you see those sampling sounds and then the bounces, it was Tekno that discovered it.

“He was the one that brought ‘Pana’ and did that very nice video, and people were like, ‘Okay oh.’ Then he now handed it over to Davido. ‘If’ and ‘Fall’ by Davido, it was Tekno that created it [the beat], and they were the first two [afrobeats] songs that really went global.

“And then he [Tekno] was the same man that, whilst he was not able to do his thing, gave up ‘Buga.’ He has contributed quietly in a lot of ways. But because he was ill and do not showcase his paying to social media, they relegated him,” he said.