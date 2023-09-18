File

By Godwin Oritse

THE Chief Executive

Officer of APM Terminals Nigeria, Frederik Klinke, has said that the deployment of technology can increase the capacity and efficiency of operations in the ports.





Speaking on the sidelines of the Nigerian Ports and Trade Investment Forum 2023 held in Lagos, Klinke said that technology can help build collaboration between government agencies and the private sector to find common solutions to the challenges facing supply chain in the country.





He also said that APM Terminals has deployed software solutions that allow customers interact with its staff online, thereby reducing physical interactions at the port.





He stated: “We are rolling out customer-centric solutions globally at APM Terminals, which allow an increased feasibility between what happens in Nigeria and other ports.





The next frontier for us is to enable the connectivity between our systems, customs, other governmental agencies and customers that need to have visibility on the containers before they come into the country.”





Speaking earlier, the Chief Financial Officer of APM Terminals Nigeria, Courage Obadagbonyi, advocated synergy between government agencies operating at the port, noting inter-agency collaboration would ensure effective service delivery to port users and strengthen the supply chain.

Also speaking during the session, the Commercial Manager, APM Terminals West Africa Container Terminal (WACT), Ismaila Badjie, said Nigeria is an African super power with huge growth opportunities.