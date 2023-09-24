Taiwan factory fire kills five, injures 100

No fewer than five people have died and more than 100 others sustained injuries in a fire and subsequent explosions at a golf ball factory in southern Taiwan.

An official said five people are still missing in the fire incident that started on Friday night at the factory in Pingtung County and raged overnight.

According to CBS, three firefighters were the casualties while the injured have been taken to the hospitals.

The authorities said an investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the fire.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen in a speech in Taipei on Saturday expressed her condolences to the families of the victims.

She promised to travel to Pingtung to visit those affected by the disaster, according to CBS.

Tsai said the Pingtung County government had set up an emergency operation center to offer assistance to those impacted by the fire.

Chou Chun-mi, magistrate of Pingtung County, said in a Facebook post that the cause of the fire was still under investigation.

“Facing the grief of the family members, I could not say anything except to bow deeply, apologize, and express my deepest condolences,” she said in the post, after visiting the funeral home and meeting with victims’ families.