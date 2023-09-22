Suspected gunmen kill three Edo vigilante members

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

THREE members of the Edo State Security Network (ESSN) were reportedly killed on Thursday night by unknown gunmen in Okhun Community, Ovia North-East Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that the incident may not be unconnected with leadership tussle in the community, while others suspected a cult reprisal attack.

In a one minute, forty-six viral audio/video, a member of the ESSN who introduced himself simply as ‘commander Small Baba’, said: today (Thursday night), we got information that some hoodlums were shooting sporadically in Okhun Community.

“We swung into action immediately upon receiving the information. But we were attacked by the hoodlums. They killed three of my men in the process.

“I was also shot by the hoodlums, but I managed to escape”, Small Baba, who sustained a wound on his right hand said.

It would be recalled that two persons were recently killed in the Okhun Community which later snowballed into an inter-cult war in Benin as now fewer than 10 persons lost their lives during the war.

When contacted the Spokesperson of the Edo State Police Command, Chidi SP Nwabuzor said he had not been notified of the incident and promised to find and get back.