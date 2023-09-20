Suspected armed robber named ‘Gowon’ arrested in Cross River

By Ike Uchechukwu

The Cross River state Police Command, Wednesday, uncovered and busted an Improvised Explosives Device, IED, / gun manufacturing factory at Osomba Community in Akampka Local government Area of the state.

The Operation was led by Commander, Anti Cultism and kidnapping Squad, ACKS, (Dragon Squad) SP Ogini Chukwuma on the orders of the Commissioner of Police, CP Gyogon Grimah.

Findings by Vanguard showed that police recovered remote controlled IEDs, detonators, other explosive devices, several automatic weapons, dozens of locally made double barrels and pistols while nine suspects were arrested including bomb makers.

When contacted, the Command’s Spokesperson, SP Irene Ugbo who confirmed the development said that nine persons have been arrested and were now in their custody. He noted that even a notorious gangster, armed robbery suspect simply identified as Orok Etim a.k.a GOWON is equally in their custody.

The following items were recovered according to SP Irene Ugbo: explosive devices ( High explosives 90M) 8 pieces, 60M 6 pieces , Detonator 10 pieces and Indicators 15 pieces as well as 10 pieces of remotes devices and 10 pieces of battery as power source.

Other items recovered include; G3 automatic machine gun 2 pieces, 3 pump actions, MAC 4 automatic rifles 5 pieces , 5 locally fabricated pistols , LAR riffle , fabricated revolver , locally , berretta Pistol, 650 rounds of 7.6×51 LAR ammunition 29 rounds of 7.62×39 AK-47 AMMUNITION X 70 pieces of cartridges amongst others.