Sunday night attack claims 11 lives in Plateau village

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

A fresh attack at the Kulben community, Kombun District of Mangu local government area, Plateau State have claimed 11 lives while yet to be ascertained number of people are injured and property destroyed.

The incident happened on Sunday night and some of the victims were those who were on patrol to guard the community.

A resident, Nanret Ishaya said, “Armed Fulani militia attacked Kulben village at about 10:00 pm on Sunday. 11 people were killed, others injured and property destroyed. Arrangement is ongoing for a mass burial for the victims.”

Attempts to speak with the Media Officer of Operation Safe Haven, Captain James Oya were unsuccessful at the time of this report as he didn’t pick up his calls but the spokesman of the State Police Command, DSP Alfred Alabo confirmed the incident.

He said, “We are aware that something happened last Sunday night. The DPO has been working since 2 a.m. and we are awaiting his report at the headquarters.”