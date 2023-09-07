Subsidy: Miyetti Allah decries drop in cattle business

Alhaji Sadiq Ibrahim, Chairman, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) Bauchi State, has lamented the drop in cattle business, following the removal of fuel subsidies and increase in the price of petroleum products across the state.

Ibrahim disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Bauchi, saying cattle supply has suffered in both daily and weekly livestock markets across the state.

He said pastoralists always moved from one place to another to buy and sell cattle as a means of their livelihood.

“Buying and selling in cattle markets has dropped drastically with about 70 per cent, business activities are not like before.

“Before the removal of the fuel subsidy, if you went to the daily market you saw nothing less than 30 to 40 cows but now you hardly see 4 to 5 cows.

“Therefore, the business is suffering in the markets; dealers and rearers complain of hike in transportation fare and operating on a loss,” he said.

He further said shortage of cattle supply in the markets and low patronage had dampened pastoralists business in the state.

Ibrahim reiterated that people were more concerned with food to eat and survive, not meat.

“Cattle breeding has suffered in the state with the hike in transportation fare and security challenges.

“Pastoralists are not different from any other citizens; they buy food, travel around, pay for services among others; they are also experiencing hardships,” he said.

The MACBAN chairman urged the government to provide sustainable palliatives for farmers and herders such as fertilizers, hybrid cattle, modern grazing system for cattle and enabling environment to operate.

He urged government to also provide loans for pastoralists, dealers, rearers and vendors to become self reliant, to cushioning the effect of fuel subsidy removal,” he said.

Ibrahim urged members of the association to remain focused, up and doing as well as stay in one place to rear their cattle instead of moving from one place to another.