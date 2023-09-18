Strike: We acknowledge your valid grievances, FG tells NLC

…Begs for cooperation from labour

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The Federal Government on Monday said it was committed to addressing the valid grievances expressed by the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, that fueled the recent labour crisis.

The government also told the NLC that it acknowledged and appreciate the invaluable role it plays in championing the rights and welfare of workers in the country and pleaded for cooperation and understanding as efforts are being made to sort out the teething problems.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong made the appeal in his opening remarks while meeting with the leadership of the NLC at the Conference Hall of the ministry.

Lalong, who was flanked by the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejecha said that the government was committed to addressing all the concerns raised by the NLC in a just and equitable manner.

He said, “I fully acknowledge and appreciate the invaluable role the NLC plays in championing for the rights and welfare of our workers. Your dedication and tireless advocacy have been critical in shaping a fair and inclusive work environment, and ensuring the wellbeing of our workforce.

“We acknowledge the valid grievances that have fueled the recent labour crisis, and we are committed to addressing them in a just and equitable manner.”

He expressed appreciation for the NLC’s presence at the meeting aimed at addressing recent labour crisis and nurturing of economic advancement in the country.

According to him, “In recent months, our country has witnessed teething challenges, marked by industrial actions and unrest that have adversely affected the economy.

“I appear before you today not just as a representative of the government, but as an advocate for constructive dialogue, aspiring to understand your concerns and working hand in hand to find lasting solutions that benefit all Nigerians.

“We must also recognize the economic realities that confront us. As we address the concerns of our workforce, we must be mindful of striking a balance that promotes economic growth and secures sustainable progress for our nation.

“Today, I call upon each one of you to join hands in an open-minded and constructive dialogue, enabling us to bridge any gaps that may exist between the interests of workers and the ultimate goal of driving economic advancement.

“In the spirit of unity and with utmost commitment to the betterment of our nation, let us seize this opportunity to listen and understand one another. Together, let us explore innovative approaches, reimagining strategies that enhance working conditions and worker benefits while nurturing a robust economy.”

The Minister said he was confident that the meeting will produce resolutions that would propel the labour sector towards greater strength, as well as the country towards a brighter future.

“We eagerly look forward to our discussions today, knowing that the harmonious collaboration between the government and the NLC will facilitate an environment where our workforce thrives, and our economy flourishes, ” he said.