Strike: FG ‘ll soon conclude wage award to workers — Lalong

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong has assured Nigerian workers that the government will soon conclude the issue of wage award.

The Minister also appealed to the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, not to embark on its planned strike, and allow government work to resolve all pending issues.

This is as the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, has thanked the Minister for securing the release of some of its members, who were arrested two weeks ago by government agents.

Speaking when he received Alhaji Ibikunle Baruwa, who led a team of four members of the NURTW on a thank-you visit to his office, Lalong appreciated the visit and sued for peace between the two factions of the NURTW.

A statement issued in Abuja yesterday by Olajide Oshundun, Director, Press and Public Relations Unit, Ministry of Labour and Employment, stated that, “He (Lalong) maintained that industrial harmony remains key to the socio-economic development of any nation, and urged the Union to work in synergy with the Federal Government in moving the country forward.

“Lalong noted that securing the release of the detained NURTW members was one of the demands of NLC at last week’s meeting between the Congress and the Ministers of Labour and Employment.

“He assured them that the processes leading to the fulfilment of the other requests of the NLC, especially wage award, were on course, and would be concluded soon.

“The Minister therefore called on the NLC not to embark on their planned strike, and allow government work to resolve all pending issues.”

The statement further added: “In the same vein, Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, appealed to the NURTW factions to maintain peace, as the Ministry wades into their dispute for amicable resolution.”

Earlier, the NURTW delegation appreciated the efforts of both the Minister and Minister of State, Labour and Employment, in facilitating the release on bail of the affected members.