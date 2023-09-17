Strike: FG invites NLC for meeting today

The Federal Government has again invited the leadership of the Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, to a meeting today, following threats by the labour movement to embark on strike in protest against removal of fuel subsidy.

The Director Information, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Olajide Oshundun, who disclosed this in a statement yesterday, said: “The Minister of Labour and Employment Simon Bako Lalong has again invited the Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC for another meeting over its planned indefinite strike.

“The Minister who directed the Department of Trade Unions Services and Industrial Relations to convene a meeting with the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, for Monday, September 18, 2023, said it was important that the unions sit with government to resolve all pending matters to avert further disruption to the economy.

“According to the Minister, the administration of President Bola Tinubu will always engage the organised labour and respond to its concerns after due consultation and negotiations in order to guarantee industrial harmony which is critical to the attainment of the Renewed Hope Agenda.”

The latest invitation by the government is coming days after the NLC ended it’s two-day warning strike.

This is after shunning an earlier meeting with the Federal Government to embark on the strike over increasing hardship and suffering across the country caused by the removal of fuel subsidy.

The NLC had given notice of a two-day warning strike to protest the excruciating mass suffering and impoverishment experienced around the country, threatening a total and indefinite shutdown of the economy within 14 working days or 21 days after the warning strike, if government did not take steps to address the hardship being experienced across the country.