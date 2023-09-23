StreetFoodz Naija season 4 unveiled amid fun are

By Benjamin Njoku

Owners of Foodbay TV, Maxima Media, have unveiled the fourth season of StreetFoodz Naija, Nigeria’s foremost docu-reality cooking show amid funfare. The show, dedicated to recognizing and honouring the extraordinary talents of Nigeria’s foodpreneurs and the rich diversity of its cuisine promises to be exciting as usual this season.

Unveiling the new season, Oluwafemi Ogundoro, Managing Director of Maxima Media Group and Co-founder of Foodbay TV said this season will have foreigners like Alegandra Lopez and Raph Bola as story directors.

While highlighting the success of the past seasons and talking about the future plans for the show, Ogundaro added that the season will be celebrated under the theme “Our Food Our Story.”

According to him, the show is positioned to make Nigeria a food tourist destination.

“Season 4 of Street Food Naija is going to be explosive. We have a lot in stock for all the viewers and all the contestants in the show. There are different things that’ll be happening in this season. We will have street food festivals in Abuja, Port Harcourt, and Lagos; it’s going to be for GenZs that love food, Ogundoro explained.

Speaking further, the FoodBay TV boss emphasized on the unique theme for this season, which aims to foster a deeper connection within Nigeria.

“Authentic Nigerian street food has the potential to attract foreign investments and promote food tourism, which is poised to become the next big thing in Nigeria. Street food transcends boundaries, and as a reality TV show, we aspire to promote tourism by celebrating the vibrant culture of our cuisine. Similar to the global impact of Afrobeats and Nollywood, our food culture holds the potential to redefine our national identity and storytelling. We are already taking steps to showcase our culinary treasures on international platforms,” he said.

Speaking on the grand prize for the competition, Ogundoro revealed that the winner will walk away with an astounding cash prize of N10 million. This sum will be disbursed in stages to facilitate the growth of their businesses. “In addition, our sponsor, LG, will provide them with essential appliances to aid in their business operations.”

Elaborating on the innovative format of the show, Ogundaro said “We have incorporated diverse tasks, including a business pitch, which has proven to work wonders. Contestants will receive valuable guidance during our food camp, enabling them to understand and overcome the challenges of scaling their street food businesses. Thanks to FCMB, our sponsor, the winner of the business pitch will receive a one-million-naira grant for their street food enterprise.”

The fourth season of StreetFoodz Naija is scheduled to run from September to December, with the charismatic VJ Adams taking on the role of the official host. This season promises to be a spectacular journey of culinary excellence, entrepreneurship, and cultural celebration.