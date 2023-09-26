Statistics behind Chelsea’s struggles in goal

By Enitan Abdultawab

Upon taking over the mantle of leadership at Chelsea, Todd Boehly had splashed a total of £I billion across two seasons on signing players with long-term contracts.

However, the team have struggled to win games since the sack of Thomas Tuchel and the start of the spending spree. In 2023 alone, Chelsea have only won five league matches, and this speaks volumes about how far they have really struggled to find goal-scoring chemistry.

Why are Chelsea struggling in front of goals?

Ironically, Chelsea are the team that sits second on the chart of teams with the most touches in the opposition box. They have had 241 touches, just nine behind Tottenham’s 250, with Arsenal sitting third at 234.

If this is achievable, it is safe to say that Chelsea are confident playing the ball from the back. They are capable of building up from their own half towards the opposition half and, furthermore, the box.

However, as they have done, Chelsea have had no result to show for its passing abilities.

“The only thing we are missing is scoring”

Head coach, Mauricio Pochettino, confirmed this after Sunday’s home loss to Aston Villa. This defeat rendered them languishing in 14th place in the Premier League standings, having garnered just 5 points in six games, scoring a paltry 5 in the process.

Thus, Chelsea have a shot-conversion ratio. They have the second-worst conversion ratio after Luton Town (4.8). They sit second with 5.5, just above Everton’s 5.9.

Going forward, Chelsea’s total of 5 league goals, when compared to expected goals (XG) of more than 11, means that the difference between their goals and expected goals is the biggest in the English top-flight league. They lead the chart with a -6.61 difference, followed by Everton’s -4.53 and Luton’s -3.66.

Against Aston Villa, Raheem Sterling found himself freed from the defenders as a loose ball was at the mercy of his right foot. He was flanked by Nicolas Jackson, who waited for a pass to slot home easily.

However, Sterling had other plans; he attempted a shot but could only find the sprawling legs of goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. It was, indeed, one of the biggest chances of matchday 6, but Chelsea rued it again.

The miss means that Chelsea have now missed 15 of their 18 “big” chances. They sit second on that chart below Sheffield, who have missed all the 6 “big” chances they have created so far. While Sheffield’s big chance conversation percentage amounts to 0.00%, Chelsea have 16.7%, and Wolves have 20%.

This simply shows that Chelsea lacks a proven goalscorer. Rahim Sterling is inconsistent, Mudryk hasn’t paid dividends, Jackson is struggling, and Palmer is not starting.

What’s the flip side?

While all this transpired, Chelsea players have suffered from bouts of injury. The most disappointing is Christopher Nkunku, who showed sparks of brilliance during the team’s pre-season tour. It’s a big headache for the club, as about seven first-team players including big summer signings are currently injured

“There are seven other first-team players currently injured, including captain Reece James, meaning Pochettino cannot work with his strongest XI.

“Pochettino has the challenge of getting his forward line firing. Jackson has one goal from his six games this season and is now suspended after picking up five yellow cards, and Pochettino has spoken to him about his discipline.

“Mykhailo Mudryk has still not scored for the club following his £88m move from Shakhtar Donetsk in January. Raheem Sterling started the season brightly but has not been able to add to the two goals he scored in the victory over Luton, while Noni Madueke has struggled with fitness and has not been able to put together a run of form.

“It’s a unique situation that Pochettino finds himself in, but Chelsea need to find answers before the season gets away from them’, pundit Alex Howell on Chelsea.

Chelsea have fielded a total of only 20 players this season due to injuries. The line-up still shows that the team is a project in the making.

It remains to be seen how they will fare when the team welcomes back the entirety of the squad.