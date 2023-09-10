StarTimes unveils star-studded lineup for “Screen Perfect”

By Ayo Onikoyi

StarTimes has unveiled the host and judges for its upcoming reality TV show, Screen Perfect. The show, set to premiere on September 24, will search for the next big star in Nollywood. The host of the show will be Damilola Adegbite, a popular actress and TV personality. The judges for the show are Bolanle Ninalowo, Shaffy Bello, and Ejike Asiegbu.

Ejike Asiegbu, the veteran actor has over three decades of experience in Nollywood and has featured in over 200 movies. Bolanle Ninalowo, the handsome and versatile actor, has starred in several hit movies and TV series such as Picture Perfect, and more. Shaffy Bello, the elegant and charismatic actress will complete the panel of judges on the show. Shaffy is a household name in Nollywood and has appeared in numerous movies and TV shows such as Chief Daddy, Battleground, and more.The host and judges took to their social media pages to unveil the teasers of the show and to tease their fans to get ready for incredible and infectious entertainment.

Screen Perfect, a StarTimes original, is a show that will test aspiring actors’ skills, talent and personality in various real-time acting challenges. The contestants will compete for a cash prize of over ten million naira, a contract with a top movie production company and roles in five StarTimes originals. The show aims to discover, nurture, and promote the next generation of Nollywood stars.

Screen Perfect is sponsored by Indomie and supported by Sundail TV, Power Oil, Colgate, Timeless, and Callertunez.

The PR Manager of StarTimes Nigeria, Lazarus Ibeabuchi, said “Screen Perfect is a StarTimes original show that reflects our commitment to providing quality entertainment for our subscribers. We are proud to partner with some of the best talents in Nollywood to create this show that will showcase the potential of Nigerian actors. We invite our viewers to tune in to StarTimes from September 24 to enjoy this show”.