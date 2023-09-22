St. Seii releases five-track EP, ‘Nirvana’

By Ayo Onikoyi

St. Seii has released his five-track EP, Nirvana, after months of anticipation.

St. Seii on the verge to take over the world as he journeyed with Nirvana EP, in the project he provides a fascinating look into the thrilling and wide-ranging future of his career geared towards his artistic and sonic direction of the EP with the sensation it produces.

St. Seii with emulsifying tropical audience, teenage appeal, quality writing and style which carves into an instant signature that sets him apart from the burgeoning new generation of Afrobeats musicians set to triumph with Nirvana

St. Seii is essentially a mix afro-pop fusion, exuding the attitude, wit, and skillful delivery of an Afro-Fusion performer, and same time retains the “lamba” of an Afrobeat artist.

He effortlessly and smoothly documents love and romance with his previous EP “Bittersweet” with the fundamental themes of self-exaltation on an amazing Afro-swing production with Trapsoul fusion.

His debut EP displayed his skill for finding hidden pockets inside beats while the second EP “Bittersweet ” although short, yet never has poetry seemed so pure. It served as a continuity nod to his daring introduction accompanied by great production.

Nirvana is available on all digital streams platforms now!