Soludo highlights potentials of Anambra at investment summit

Gov. Soludo

By Vincent Ujumadu

Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo has enumerated areas for potential investors in the state as his administration organized an investment summit in Awka.

He informed the gathering that Anambra ranks first for ease of doing business among southern states and seventh among the 36 states.

Soludo, who spoke during the first Anambra Investment Summit in Awka said he intends to turn the state from “a departure lounge to a destination lounge” for investors in infrastructure development, agriculture, power generation, urban renewal and rail feasibility, among others.

According to him, Anambra is a hub politically by air, land and sea, adding that it alsy has the largest manpower population density and largest market in West Africa, as well as huge and strong diaspora population.

Soludo said that the state government has acquired 106 hectares of land at Ukpo- Ukwulu area for its export emporium and would acquire another 700 hectares for complete industrial hub.

The governor said he would not mind putting his own personal money to encourage those who plan to invest in the state.

He said: ” I will put in my own money as equity to demonstrate seriousness. We will fish out those who help Anambra State in terms of building factories, employing people.

“We will name major institutions our past leaders and those who build industries and employ people”.

He also promised to break the jinx of rural and urban pipe borne water supply.

Earlier, the Managing Director of Anambra State Investment Protection and Promotion Agency (ANSIPPA), Mr. Mark Okoye said in his welcome address, that Soludo is laying a building block for a prosperous Anambra State: a building block for a smart city, a pivotal juncture to our journey towards building a mega city.

The summit attracted important personalities, including Chinese ambassador to Nigeria, United Nations Organisation country Director, deputy governor of some states who represented their governors, Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Managing Director of Afreximbank who was represented and several industrialists.