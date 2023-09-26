Home » News » Simba Solar unveils new product in Nigeria
September 26, 2023

Simba Solar unveils new product in Nigeria

SIMBA Solar, the leading name in Nigeria’s power sector has launched its newest product, the Simba Talegent solar hybrid inverters. 

This state-of-the-art innovation was launched at the Nigeria Energy Exhibition and presented to the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu.

Business Head at Simba Power, Ravi Srivastava, who confirmed the launch, said: “Simba has consistently led the charge in delivering exceptional power backup solutions. 

The Simba Solar Talegent is a testament to our commitment, setting a new benchmark in the Nigerian solar market.”

The Simba Talegent inverters have features, including pure sine wave solar inverter compatibility with AC mains or generator power, battery-independent operation flexibility, multi-unit linkage capability, and robust lithium battery support.

