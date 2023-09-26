Simba Solar unveils new product in Nigeria

SIMBA Solar, the leading name in Nigeria’s power sector has launched its newest product, the Simba Talegent solar hybrid inverters.
This state-of-the-art innovation was launched at the Nigeria Energy Exhibition and presented to the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu.
Business Head at Simba Power, Ravi Srivastava, who confirmed the launch, said: “Simba has consistently led the charge in delivering exceptional power backup solutions.
The Simba Solar Talegent is a testament to our commitment, setting a new benchmark in the Nigerian solar market.”
The Simba Talegent inverters have features, including pure sine wave solar inverter compatibility with AC mains or generator power, battery-independent operation flexibility, multi-unit linkage capability, and robust lithium battery support.
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.