Simba Solar unveils new product in Nigeria

SIMBA Solar, the leading name in Nigeria’s power sector has launched its newest product, the Simba Talegent solar hybrid inverters.

This state-of-the-art innovation was launched at the Nigeria Energy Exhibition and presented to the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu.

Business Head at Simba Power, Ravi Srivastava, who confirmed the launch, said: “Simba has consistently led the charge in delivering exceptional power backup solutions.

The Simba Solar Talegent is a testament to our commitment, setting a new benchmark in the Nigerian solar market.”

The Simba Talegent inverters have features, including pure sine wave solar inverter compatibility with AC mains or generator power, battery-independent operation flexibility, multi-unit linkage capability, and robust lithium battery support.