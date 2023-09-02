Bus plunges into Ogun river, one rescued

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Sector of Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, on Saturday, said a Sienna space bus crashed into Omo River in J4, around Ogbere along the Ijebu-Ode-Ore Expressway.

Spokesperson of the command, Florence Okpe, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Abeokuta.

She said, “Operatives of FRSC Ogbere Outpost had mobilized to the mentioned location where an eyewitness said a Toyota Sienna plunged into the Omo Bridge River.

“Concerted efforts of MTD Ogbere Division, Mobile Police from J4 and FRSC Ogbere Outpost could not establish any skid mark nor trace where the vehicle plunged into the Omo River.

“A local diver was sourced from J4 town and one male adult was rescued alive and taken to Hope Clinic J4, where he’s responding to treatment.

“Rescue operation still on going,” the statement concluded.