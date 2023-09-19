Shaibu, Edo Dep Gov resumes in new office

File image of Edo Deputy Governor, Shaibu, locked out on Monday.

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, on Tuesday morning, officially resumed work in his new office at 7, Dennis Osadebey Avenue. This was after receiving an official letter to that effect from the governor, Godwin Obaseki.

Recall that Shaibu had, on Monday, claimed that he had not received any official communication for him to relocate to the new office.

He was videoed standing stranded by the entrance to his former office , which was under lock. He was then making a call to an unknown individual, complaining that he was yet to receive any letter asking him to relocate.

But on Tuesday, Shaibu received a two-paragraph memo from the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Osarodion Ogie. In it Governor Obaseki directed that the deputy governor relocate to the new office address.

The letter was dated September 15, 2023 and was received by a Permanent Secretary in the office of the deputy governor, and acknowledged on Monday, September 18, 2023.

Relocation letter

The memo, with the heading: “Relocation of Office Accommodation”, read: “I write to inform you that His Excellency, the Governor, has approved the relocation of your office accommodation to No 7, Dennis Osadebey Avenue, G.R.A., Benin City.

“You are therefore requested to ensure your compliance in line with Mr Governor’s approval, please.”

Confirming the new development, one of Shaibu’s aides on Tuesday morning said: “We are already here,” in response to an enquiry about the memo

Shaibu fell out with his principal when, earlier in August, he instituted a suit in an Abuja Federal High Court. He was seeking the protection of the court from an alleged attempt by the governor to use the Edo State House of Assembly and others to impeach him.

The governor reacted to the suit by disbanding the media crew of the deputy governor, relocated his office from the main Government House. And just as on more than two different occasions, security agents physically prevented Shaibu from accessing the governor at public events.

Some notable citizens of the state from the political and religious circles, had three weeks ago intervened, necessitating Shaibu’s withdrawal of his suit.

The depreciating relationship relapsed when all civil servants in the office of the deputy governor were moved to the new office.