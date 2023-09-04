Sergio Ramos set for Sevilla return

Ramos

Former Spain defender Sergio Ramos is set for a return to Sevilla 18 years after leaving the club.

The 37-year-old is currently a free agent and has shunned a move to Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League after leaving PSG in the summer.

According to Marca, Ramos could be set for a dream return to the Estadio Sanchez-Pizjuan, where he started his career.

“A new era could begin for Ramos. At 37 years of age, he will arrive to lead Sevilla’s defence. Jose Luis Mendilibar had asked for a defender, and no one is better than Ramos for the role.

“The Andalusians have one more free space and the No. 4 available. It seems that shirt already has a name and surname.”

Ramos made his debut for Sevilla in 2003 after moving through the ranks from the youth setup, before he joined Real Madrid in 2005, where he made 671 appearances and scored over 100 goals.

Ramos announced his retirement from international football in February. He was part of Spain’s side that won consecutive Euro titles in 2008 and 2012 and the FIFA World Cup in 2010.