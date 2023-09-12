SENATE: Tribunal orders rerun in Delta Central

By Ochuko Akuopha

ASABA -THE National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Asaba, Delta State, Tuesday ordered a rerun in 48 polling units in Delta Central Senatorial District.



Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the February 25 National Assembly election in the senatorial district, Chief Ighoyota Amori, had brought a petition before the tribunal, challenging the declaration of Senator Ede Dafinone of the All Progressives Congress as winner of the polls by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Delivering it’s judgement, the tribunal panel led by Justice W. I. Kpochi, ordered in the 48 polling Units which are across Sapele, Okpe, Udu and Ughelli North local government areas.



The tribunal held that the 2nd respondent could not disprove allegation of over voting in the polling units.



Meanwhile, the tribunal upheld the election of the member representing Okpe/Sapele/Uvwie federal constituency at the House of Representatives, Benedict Etanabene.



While validating the election of Etanabene who was the candidate of the Labour Party, LP, for the February 25 polls in the constituency, the tribunal dismissed the petition brought before it by the candidate of the PDP, Evelyn Oboro for lack of merit.