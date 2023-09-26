Salary increment: CONUA seeks fresh pay rise

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

University lecturers under the aegis of Congress of University Academics, CONUA, Tuesday charged the Federal Government to initiate fresh move to increase their salaries again.

It would be recalled that the FG recently announced implementation of 35 percent and 25 percent salary increment for University lecturers.

CONUA in a statement issued by its National President, Dr. ‘Niyi Sunmonu, made available to newsmen by its National Secretary, Dr. Henry Oripeloye, said the increment was initiated before the removal of fuel subsidy following complaints from lecturers over non increment of their salaries for years.

According to CONUA, the federal government has done well for looking at the direction of lecturers but the union will continue to interact with the government on the need to increase the salaries again to meet the realities on ground in the country.

“We have seen the memo from the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC) on the implementation of 35% and 23.5% salary increment for staff of tertiary institutions. CONUA applauds the efforts of the present government for implementing this salary increment at this material time.

“As a union, we also acknowledge the efforts of the former Minister of Labour, Senator (Dr.) Chris Ngige who discussed this matter with CONUA delegates on 03 May 2023 after the court sitting when CONUA delegates met with him to further discussion on welfare, backlog of salaries and other issues of the Union.

“In the meeting, CONUA delegates lamented the stagnation of salaries and in the response of the immediate past Minister, he said the only offer on the table and which the government is committed to paying is the offer announced by the immediate past Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu announced in September 2022 in the State House.

“CONUA delegates then pressed the immediate past Minister of Labour and Employment to raise that of the non-professorial cadre to 25%. After much discussion on the matter and others, the Minister promised to raise this with relevant organs of government, and that possibly, payment could commence in May 2023.

“While appreciating the government for looking at the direction of academics for this award, we have noticed that this award was done before the removal of subsidy and we will continue to interact with government on post subsidy removal increment of academic salaries to meet with the present economic realities.

“Therefore we will continue to engage the government as we advocate for a better salary for lecturers in the Nigerian universities in order to boost the morale of academics while at the same time reducing the scourge of brain drain from the institutions”, it reads.