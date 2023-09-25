Rivers CP calls for sustained commitment to peace building

Participants on the match during the Peace Walk

The Commissioner of Police, Rivers state Command, CP Emeka Nwonyi has urged Rotary Club to sustain its commitment to peace building and support for the Police in the state.

CP Nwonyi gave recognition to the organisation when the Nigeria Peace Corps in partnership with 17 Rotary and Rotaract Clubs, Universal Federation of Peace, Relief International Africa and Rotary Nigeria National Peace Building and Conflict Prevention staged a Peace Walk to the State Police Command.

CP Emeka Nwonyi enlightened the visitors on ‘Operation Zero Crime Initiatives’, the special operation he initiated to towards ridding his Command of crime and restoring public confidence in the Police.

He told the Rotary team, “The movement is grass root. There must be peace in Rivers State. The fire of security, safety of lives and property, and peace is burning everywhere in the state. We identify with you and thank you for being one of the vanguards of peace for restoring Rivers to an enabling investment corridor in Nigeria.

“We thank you Rotary clubs. We have always known you as one of the landmark organizations globally in trying to restore service to humanity and peace. Thank you for being there for us providing logistics to the Police in the state.”

The State Commandant, Peace Corps Nigeria, Dr Michael Obiora, told CP Nwonye, “We have come here to felicitate with you on this day and to appreciate and partner with you on your Zero Crime initiative.”

Coordinating leader of the 17 Rotary Clubs n the Peace Walk, Kris Ugochukwu-Oguzie, along with the Coordinator, Rotary Nigeria National Peace Building and Conflict Prevention Committee, Rivers Chapter, Alabo Austin Bob-Manuel, assured that Rotary clubs in Rivers will raise its peace drive to sustain existing peace and foster more development in the state.

Initiator of the Peace Walk Project and Assistant Peace Coordinator, Rotary Nigeria National Peace Building and Conflict Prevention Committee, Rivers Chapter, Precious Ahiakwo-Ovie, said the committee will “Influence optimal function of state institutions and create an environment that nurtures communities and supports enterprises by activating positive Peace in Nigeria”.

Theme of the 2023 World Peace Day centered on, “Action For Peace: Our Ambition for the #GlobalGoals”.