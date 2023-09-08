Rihanna and A$AP Rocky name second child, Riot

Singer Rihanna and rapper A$AP Rocky have finally revealed the name for their second son: Riot Rose Mayers.

Rihanna gave birth to a baby boy in early August, according to US entertainment website TMZ.

According to the birth certificate acquired by The Blast who first reported the name of the child, Riot was born on August 1, 2023, at 7.41 am. at Cedar Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles. In keeping with a naming tradition that favors the letter ‘R,’ the couple’s newest addition follows his older brother, RZA Athelston Mayers, born in May 2022.

While the inspiration for the name isn’t clear, speculations are strong that it could be an homage to A$AP Rocky’s recent song Riot, which featured Pharrell Williams.

Rihanna has said previously that becoming a mother has made her feel she can “take on the world”.