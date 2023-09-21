Retired HoS, perm secs task Lagos workers on professionalism

civil servants

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Association of Lagos State Retired Heads of Service and Permanent Secretaries, ALARHOSPS, has tasked the state civil servants on professionalism to enhance the developmental agenda of the state.

President of the group, Dr. Femi Olugbile, made the remark yesterday at a media briefing to announce the 2023 annual celebration and week-long events to mark the 10th year anniversary in Ikeja, Lagos.

Olugbile noted that the THEMES’ plus agenda of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration was apt for the continuous development of the state.

He charged workers to upscale their professional skills in ensuring greater Lagos project.

Speaking on the activities, Olugbile said the group would on September 25, hand over the rehabilitated hall of Epe Grammar School to the school authorities.

He said eight steel and double fly doors would also be donated to Community High School, Lekki in Ibeju Lekki local government area, adding that the association was formed to promote continuous interaction and common welfare interests of people who had served Lagos State meritoriously.

Olugbile said: ‘’It was also designed to provide a vehicle through which the highly trained and experienced pool of highly skilled human resources in our membership could be made continuously available to government and society at large, for the continuous positive development of our people.’’

Other activities to mark the week include health walk, talk and games on September 24; jumat service on September 22 at the Alausa Central Mosque; thanksgiving at the Chapel of Christ the Light, Alausa, on September 24; interactive parley with current public servants on September 26 and grand finale/get together on September 29, at the Radio Lagos/Eko FM Hall, Ikeja.