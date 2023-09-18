Reps Clerk calls for solutions to systemic security challenges in Nigeria

…emphasizes the need to build parliamentary capacity in security sector governance

By Gift Chapiodekina, Abuja

The Clerk of the House of Representatives, Dr. Yahaya Danzaria has tasked Clerks of relevant Standing Committees on the security sector in the National Assembly on the need to delve into the systemic and structural drivers of conflict across the country and seek out measures to resolve them.

Dr. Danzaria made the call in Abuja on Monday during the opening of a 2-day workshop with the theme: ‘Security sector governance: Promoting collaboration among Clerks of Security related Committees’, organised by Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung.

Danzaria who harped on the need for relevant Committees of the Parliament on the need to synergies said that the most fundamental responsibility of any government is hinged on providing citizens with human security.

” Pursuant to the provision of Section 14(2) (b) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, the security and welfare of the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of Government.

“The importance of parliamentary involvement in the security sector is simple yet profound to wit; the Parliament being a congregation of representatives of the common man and saddled with the responsibility of making laws for the purpose of the persons it represents, it is a sine qua non that the Parliament does all it can to ensure that the interests of the persons it represents are truly safeguarded.

“While it is the standard practice for the Parliament to hold oversight powers over the security sector, the need for all relevant Committees of the Parliament to work synergistically towards this common goal is often neglected.

“The purpose of this workshop therefore is to encourage discourse on best possible practices for building parliamentary capacity in security sector governance with emphasis on promoting collaboration among the Clerks of all Security Centered Committees of the National Assembly.

“This very crucial endeavor is necessary for ensuring effective oversight, transparency, and accountability for management of our country’s security forces as well as improving the quality of decision making across board.

“In order encourage all relevant stakeholders to focus on the imminent critical issues, all efforts at this workshop shall be geared towards forging new relationships, exchanging ideas and harnessing the wealth of collective wisdom present in this room.

“As we embark on this journey together, I urge us to embrace the spirit of collaboration as we explore the line up of insightful discussions and seize this great opportunity to delve into the systemic and structural drivers of conflict in our society and seek out measures to resolve them,” the Clerk urged.