Rep Trains 350 college students in computer Programs

The House of Representatives Member for Enugu East/Isi-Uzo federal constituency, Prof. Paul Nnamchi has used the holiday period to train 350 secondary school students in his constituency on the uses computer set.



The skills impacted on the students include computer appreciation, uses of Microsoft word, Excel, Internet, installation of computer system, among others.



At the end of the holiday training which ended during the weekend, 99 percent of the participants were able to solve mathematical equation using Microsoft Excel, type fast with their two fingers, create folders, access the internet with phones and laptops, as well as create and manage email addresses.



Nnamchi had through his Techhub and youth empowerment programme trained over 150 students in the first edition of the computer training which held in March and April this year.

Performing the Grand finale and certificate presentation to the participants in Ikem, Isi-Uzo LGA, Prof Nnamchi gave appreciation to the parents who allowed their wards to participate in the one month programme, and to the students who he said passed through the training and allowed the training to pass through them.

“What prompted me into making the training available for our young ones was the experience I had while I was in abroad, teaching in UK. Some students from Nigeria came to do their Masters and some of them couldn’t use computers and one of the lecturers asked me if we don’t use computers in Nigeria schools and I told him that we do, but I knew that even some who study computer Science in Nigeria may actually have not used computers. So I started this training in other to catch the students young.

“The training is to equip the children for tomorrow, for them to be better in Hitech knowledge. I’m certain that we will produce future Bill Gates from this training. What the elderly ones couldn’t achieve, you now have the potential for such heights and that is the essence of this fundamental training,” Nnamchi mentored.

Coordinator and Trainer of the students, Comrade Daniel Igwe disclosed that the students now know all the technology used in generation of computer and network topology, adding that their performance during tests and examination proved the students acquired the desired knowledge.

“350 students in Enugu East/federal constituency are now computer literate under the mentorship and sponsorship of Hon. Prof Paul Sunday Nnamchi. The same Nnamchi had awarded 200 students with federal government scholarship to study any course of their choice at any University in Nigeria,” Igwe said.

The Labour Party chairman in Isi-uzo local government, Barrister Emeka Ogene said that the Legislator decided to engage the students in the training instead of staying idle at home during the long vacation.

Ogene urged the participants to utilize the knowledge they acquired positively instead of subjecting it to negative forms such as in the practice of internet fraud.