Red Rail Line project: Sanwo-Olu inspects work at Agbado, Lagos-Ogun boundary

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Bababjide Sanwo-Olu, and his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, led some members of the State Executive Council on Wednesday to inspect the ongoing work on the Red Rail project at Lateef Jakande Station, Agbado, Lagos-Ogun States boundary.

Others in the entourage include Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotosho; Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi; Commissioner for the Environment, Tokunbo Wahab; Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa; Head of Service, Olabode Agoro; Managing Director, Lagos Metropolitan Area Transportation Authority, LAMATA; and Abimbola Akinajo, among others.

Sanwo-Olu, during the assessment tour, assured the mammoth crowd at Agbado of his administration’s determination to make the project, which is over 90 percent complete, a reality as scheduled.

The governor subsequently visited the Iju Rail-Line project, where he inspected the progress of work.

The Red Line rail project is a 37-kilometer North-South rail route proposed to run from Agbado to Marina, with 13 stations at Agbado, Iju, Agege, Ikeja, Murtala Muhammad International Airport, MMIA, Domestic, Oshodi, Mushin, Yaba, Ebute Meta, Iddo, Ebute Ero, and Marina.