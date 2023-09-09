Prophet O Samuel releases ‘Overtake’

By Ayo Onikoyi

Popular and talented man of God releases brand new single titled overtake. The motivational song is what is needed in this current economic situation facing the country.

OVERTAKE is a song that gives hope to the poor and needy in the society and also a source of inspiration to politicians, businessmen and everyone in the society.

The well composed songs is available on all digital stores and its already becoming djs and oaps favourites.

It will be recalled that prophet io Samuel has alot of hit songs to his name, songs like blessing reloaded, miracle alert, only grace songs that have gone ahead to top chat in the country and beyond.

Prophet I O Samuel is known for his accurate prophecy that came to pass. He was the only prophet that revealed to Nigerians in his new year prophecy about Covid-19 and the wearing of face mask. In his new year prophecy to his congregation this year he warned Christians about persecution and the current controversial CAMA law which is presently tearing the country apart.

Prophet I O Samuel is a well respected man of God who doesn’t blow his trumpet despite several of his numerous prophecy that has been fulfilled. He has prophecy for world leaders, Governors, businessman and the common man that has come to pass. His church in Apo in Abuja is a mecca of sort to so many people seeking solutions to their problems.

The respected man of God is well known for his charitable works and support of alot of needy people in the society and even non members has benefited from his kind hearted gestures. Weekly he spent millions on charity. He recently gifted a man a brand new Range Rover and he has paid school fees of alot of people.

Prophet I o Samuel role model is the late prophet T B Joshua and he is more like his spiritual son and he owes TB Joshua in high esteem.

Prophet I O Samuel will be dropping overtake album in a few weeks and he will be celebrating his birthday on September 17.